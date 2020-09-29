President Buhari Presents 2021 Budget Next Week

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to present the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year next week to the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made this known in his opening remarks on the resumption of the Senate on Tuesday.

Lawan said the Senate will give the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) a one month window to defend their estimates during the consideration of the 2021 budget.

He also stated that the month of October will be used to defend the budget while the subsequent months of November and December will be dedicated to the internal processing of the Budget by NASS.