President Buhari approves November 1st as National Youth Day in Nigeria

President Buhari has approved the declaration of November 1st of every year as the National Youth Day in Nigeria.

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 2.

According to the minister, the President made this known during the Federal Executive Council meeting which held this morning.

His tweet reads

Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth. Mr. President as again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth-focused policies. Thank You.”

