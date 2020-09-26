‘Politicians Should Also Be Kept In A House For 30 Days’ – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has shared his opinion on how aspiring politicians should be allowed to run for office. The talented actor took to his official Twitter page to suggest that they should be kept in a house similar to the concept of the BBNaija reality TV show.

He went further to suggest that alcohol should be present to spice things up. His tweet reads:

“Politicians running for office in various areas & arms of govt should be kept in houses for 30 days. Activities wld be manifesto/plans/background presentations + fitness tests. A certain alcohol brand shld also be present to spice things up! What do you think? #BBNaijaElections”

See his tweet below: