“Politicians are all the same, I don’t trust any of you” – Burna Boy shades Sowore, he replies

Singer, Burna Boy, has taken to social media to slam activist, Omoyele Sowore over Fela fanship and noted that all politicians are the same especially in Nigeria.

The self styled African giant made this known in a short tweet he posted yesterday, September 29.

Recall Sowore took to social media yesterday and requested Burna Boy joins in the #RevolutionNow protest coming up on Nigeria’s 60th independence day anniversary.

Burna Boy was quick to remind him how Nigerians betrayed same Fela who fought for them.

In another tweet, Burna Boy has now said that all Nigerian politicians are same, a major reason he doesn’t trust anyone.

He tweeted… “Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust any of you.”

Reacting to his tweet, Sowore explained that he had been a member of the Fela family, enthusing that “I am a member of Fela’s household, ask Seun Kuti.”

The activist and ex presidential candidate tweeted… “I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti , as a student’s leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela.”