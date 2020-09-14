Police Reacts To Video Of Alleged Officer Smoking Shisha

The Nigerian Police Force have reacted to a viral video which captures the moment a man dressed in police uniform could be seen smoking Shisha.

According to a statement released via Twitter on Sunday, the NPF said it has commenced investigations into the video.

The statement reads;

“RE: Viral video of a man in Police “uniform” smoking shisha

– Police Commence Investigations

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigeria Police “uniform” smoking shisha.

The investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.

However, while not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our trainings, discipline, norms and tradition.

Meanwhile, members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations are enjoined to provide same via the following; pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, or DM on our social media platforms.”

Read Also: Fayemi Announces Dates For Resumption Of Schools In Ekiti

See the tweets below: