Police List Names Of Officers Killed In Governor Zulum’s Convoy

The Borno State Police Command has released the list of police officers killed during the recent attack on the convoys of Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State by suspected members of Boko Haram.

Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi listed the names of his dead personnel on Monday when the Governor visited the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri.

The State Commissioner listed 8 police officers including; Mba Mathew, Ibrahim Muhammad, David Jarta, Jerry Joseph, John Barka, Elijah Gwarza, Eheboya Osaheinde, and Nura Aminu.

The police boss told the governor that the State Command had to break the sad news to the families of those in Maiduguri, adding that some were still on their way coming.

Zulum also expressed his condolence with the families of the dead officers as he promised to support them during the trying times.