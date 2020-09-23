Police in Anambra state arrest a 31-year-old man for selling his set of twins for N150,000 (photo)

The police in Anambra state have arrested a 31-year-old man, Chijioke Chukwulota, for selling his set of twins born to him by his ex-girlfriend.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, Chijioke allegedly lured his ex-girlfriend to his home on August 8 and stole the children (twins baby girls) aged about two months and sold them to one Tina Ibeato, 31, of Imo State at the rate of one hundred and fifty thousand(#150,000)Naira only.

Haruna said the suspects have been arrested and the children recovered in good condition.

He said investigation is ongoing into the matter and that the suspects would be brought to book soon.