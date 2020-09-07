Police Deploy Intelligence Gathering Mechanism In FCT

In view of the alarm that Boko Haram insurgents are planning to attack selected targets in Abuja, the Abuja Police Command says it has deployed proactive intelligence gathering mechanisms and crime-fighting measures to beef up security in the region.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Anjuguri Manzah announced that the deployment was in line with the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and to forestall any act that could lead to a security breach.

He said the command was also working in close synergy with sister security agencies in its ongoing effort to strengthen security in the territory.

He enjoined residents to report any suspicious persons or activities in and around their neighbourhoods at the nearest Police Division.

This increase in the security presence in the nation’s capital comes following the alarm raised by the Nigeria Customs Service that Boko Haram insurgents had camped in and around the FCT and planning to attack selected targets in the nation’s capital.