Plus-Sized Model, Eudoxie Yao Engaged To Her Long Time Boyfriend

Ivorian singer, Eudoxie Yao dubbed “African Kim Kardashian” has gotten engaged to a Guinean singer, Moussa Sandiana Kaba alias Grand P.

Grand P was born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his height.

Taking to Instagram, the plus-sized model broke the exciting news of their engagement to her fans and followers.

Eudoxie wrote;



“My fiance Grand P, you claim you want me as your wife.

“But it is always you who kisses your fans on the mouth.

“At this pace, my parents may refuse the marriage.

“get together because I know you love me.”

See the post below: