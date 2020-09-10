“Please forgive me and support me, I’m begging” – Erica begs fans

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has pleaded with her fans to forgive her for the mistakes she made during her stay in the house.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, Erica is seen pleading with everyone to support her, adding that she is human and bound to make mistakes.

In her words,

“Please all I ask for is support. You know I’m human and bound to make mistakes. If I make any mistake, please I’m begging you guys just support me.”

Watch the video below: