“Please every person should wash their pant themselves” – DJ Cuppy reacts after Neo washed Vee’s panties

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has advised her fans to learn how to wash their panties themselves.

Her advice comes after Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo was caught washing his love interest, Vee’s pant.

Nengi had walked in on Vee complaining that one of her pants was missing when she immediately noticed that Neo was still washing Vee’s pant.

Reacting, Nengi who was shocked, said Vee was a lucky girl.

Reacting, some Nigerians said Neo was disgracing men, while others claimed it’s a sign of love.

DJ Cuppy, in her response, advised everyone to be washing their pants themselves.