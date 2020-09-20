Plateau Spends N366.5m On COVID-19, Says Lalong

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has revealed that his administration has spent N366.5 million in the fight against COVID-19.

Lalong revealed this at the COVID-19 engagements with local government chairmen and traditional rulers at the Government House, Jos.

Also Read: FG Orders Schools To Conduct Weekly COVID-19 Assessment

He, however, pointed out that the money includes donations from well-meaning individuals and organizations.

He revealed that the state government got about N123. 3 million, as well as other food and medical items valued at about N155m from donations.

Lalong hinted that the World Health Organisation also recently donated N100m to the state government, which has greatly helped the state to treat those infected by the virus.