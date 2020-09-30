PIB Scales First Reading In Senate

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has scaled first reading in the Senate.

The bill is one of the six bills introduced to the upper chamber on Wednesday.

The bill, which was presented by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, comes barely 48 hours after it was transmitted to the National Assembly.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan directed Acting Clerk of the Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan, to ensure a copy of the Bill is given to each Senator in preparation for the second reading of the Bill next week.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday transmitted the Bill to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.