Peter Okoye Reacts After Being Accused Of Wearing Fake Richard Mille Watch

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has finally reacted after he was accused of wearing a fake Richard Mille wrist watch.

It all began after an Instagram account named FakeWatchBuster, which is committed to exposing celebrities, who wear fake designer wrist watches, posted a photo of the singer rocking his supposed luxurious wrist watch and branded it as ‘fake’.

Fake Watch Buster calls out Peter Psquare for showing off an alleged fake Richard Mille $233,000 wristwatch pic.twitter.com/mD90V82oIK — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 28, 2020

In response to the allegation, Okoye, in a now deleted post on Instagram, shared a video clip of the watch and he also delivered a message to his critics.

The singer wrote;

“Let me wear and enjoy my wrist watch in peace! Shey na dem buy am for fake store for me? Even people way never ever see am before for real life or physical they follow judge! I dey my house with the receipt com beat me.”

A web user reacted to his post, saying that the singer would have been able to afford the original if he and his twin brother Paul were still a team.

The singer addressed the comment as he wrote;

“Wrong man! I’m richer now! No [cap]”

Read Also: ‘I Am Tired Of People Telling Me What To Do’- DJ Cuppy Rants On Instagram (Video)

See his post below: