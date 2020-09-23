Peter Okoye Celebrates Son On His 12th Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Peter Okoye and his son, Cameron
Peter Okoye and his son, Cameron

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his son, Cameron as he clocks a new age.

The young lad turned 12 on Wednesday.

To mark the special day, the musician posted a couple of photos of his son along with a message which reads;

“To my dear Son @cameronokoye10HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are my pride, my love and my everything
May you be brave and have the strength that God gives you to be a man of value and blessings! Happy Birthday to my very own Talented soccer Star Son who truly shines!#CameronIs12”

See his post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

 

