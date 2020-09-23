Peter Okoye Celebrates Son On His 12th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his son, Cameron as he clocks a new age.

The young lad turned 12 on Wednesday.

To mark the special day, the musician posted a couple of photos of his son along with a message which reads;

“To my dear Son @cameronokoye10HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are my pride, my love and my everything

May you be brave and have the strength that God gives you to be a man of value and blessings! Happy Birthday to my very own Talented soccer Star Son who truly shines!#CameronIs12”

See his post below: