Peter Obi Distances Self From 2023 Campaign Poster

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has distanced himself from a campaign poster for the 2023 presidency that surfaced on social media.

The campaign poster circulating on social media has Obi running for president while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor is his running mate.

The debate on who will emerge as the candidate for the 2023 presidential election has been strong amongst Nigerians.

Recall that some months ago, a poster of Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi for the 2023 Presidential election also surfaced online.

Reacting to the development, the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated that he is not a party to the poster in circulation.

See his tweet below: