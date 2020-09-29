Peruzzi Unveils Track List For His Upcoming Album ‘Rum & Boogie’

Nigerian artist, Peruzzi, has finally unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, ‘Rum & Boogie’. The album contains fifteen tracks with two bonus tracks.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Majesty’ crooner shared the pictures with a caption that reads:

“I Hope Y’all Make This Trend Too #RUMnBOOGIE”

Already, the DMW musician has released two singles from the album. They are ‘Lagbaja’ and ‘Gunshot’.

On the album, the featured artists are Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Teni, Idowest, Davido and Phyno.

Read Also: “I no even know where BBNaija house dey” – Peruzzi debunks rumours that he slapped Rema

Peruzzi was embroiled in the rumored Rema battle. While Rema was ranting on Twitter, Peruzzi was also tweeting. This sparked rumors that Rema was involved in a clash with DMW crew, particularly Peruzzi.

See his tweet below:

See the track list below: