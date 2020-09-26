“Peanut head” – Kiddwaya & Erica shower each other with sweet words on Twitter

Former big brother Naija housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica are waxing stronger and their fans are here for it all.

Yesterday, shortly after Erica announced her management deal with Paul Okoye’s Upfront & Personal, her lover Kiddwaya, hurried to his Twitter to celebrate her and even called her the pet name he gave her in the house ‘Baby G‘.

“Guys baby G just signed a deal!!! Let’s all show her some love @EricaNlewedim,” he tweeted, and he even included the famous hashtag created by fans who love them as a couple, #Kiddrica.

Erica acknowledged his post, and replied with a cute pet name she probably calls him, “Peanut head.” To which he replied: “Palm wine nose.”

