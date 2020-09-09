PDP Sold Petrol For N600 Per Litre In 2013: Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that petrol sold at a higher rate when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

Negative reactions have continued to trail the increase in pump price for petrol to N151.56

The PDP, on its part, described the increment as “callous, cruel and punishing,“ and demanded that it should be reversed to avert “a national crisis.”

Reacting to the statement from the opposition party, the Presidential spokesman expressed that the opposition party was just being deceitful.

See his tweet below: