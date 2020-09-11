PDP Reps Sue Mohammed, AGF, NBC Over Broadcasting Code

A caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has sued the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the controversial 6th broadcasting code.

The lawmakers dragged the Minister of Information, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as defendants in the suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja to invalidate the code.

Also Read: N2.5 Billion Fraud Uncovered In Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation

Plaintiffs in the suit are caucus leader Kingsley Chinda; his Deputy Chukwuma Onyema; Caucus Deputy Whip Ajibola Muraina; Mark Gbillah; Tyough Robert; Bulus Solomon; Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum; Yusuf Ayo Tajudeen and Onyeman Chukwuma.

The PDP caucus is reportedly supported by the Uche Secondus-led national leadership of the PDP but not recognised by the leadership of the House.

The controversial part of the new code states that there would be N5million fine for breaches relating to hate speeches, inciting comments and indecency and upgrade of breach of political comments relating to hate speeches (and divisive comments to ‘’Class A’’ offence in the Broadcasting Code.)