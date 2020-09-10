PDP Loses Another Dogara Ally To Bauchi APC

Salisu Ningu, a political ally of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ningi, who is also a former House of Representatives member made this known via a letter of resignation of membership addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ningi West ward.

Recall that Dogara also crossed over to APC months ago and since his move, some of his close allies have followed the same pattern.

In the letter dated September 6, Ningi said the atmosphere was no longer conducive for him and his followers to continue to be identified with “failure of the PDP.”

He also expressed that Governor Bala Mohammed has failed to address the concerns that led them to return to PDP in 2019.