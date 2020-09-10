PDP Crisis: Ignore Fayose’s Threat, Olujimi Tells Makinde

Senator Abiodun Olujimi, a lawmaker from Ekiti State has told the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to ignore the threats of Ayo Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State.

Recall that Fayose had on Wednesday warned the governor not to meddle into political affairs in Ekiti State.

Reacting to the warning, the lawmaker who has reportedly been at loggerhead with the former Governor, urged Makinde to ignore moves against him, but continue with his quest “to reposition, galvanise and salvage the party from the brinks of collapse.”

She made this known while speaking in Ado Ekiti at a meeting of her faction of the PDP.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District went on to describe Fayose and his collaborators as political jobber who should be ignored.