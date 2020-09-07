“Pay me the N7million you owe me” – Cynthia Morgan calls out Jude Okoye again

Nigerian dancehall artiste, Cynthia Morgan (Madrina) has again called out her former record label boss Jude Okoye over the money he reportedly owes her.

The 28-year-old in her Instastory post alleged that Jude Okoye owes her N7 million and also dragged in her former manager, Joy Tongo into the call-out post by attaching “RIP” to her photo.

Here is Cynthia Morgan’s posts below;

This is coming two weeks after she took to Instagram live to rant and shout, demanding her money from Jude Okoye.

Recall that when Cynthia resurfaced few months ago, she alleged that she was not allowed to use her stage name and that she no longer had access to her social media accounts following her exit from Jude Okoye’s Northside Records.