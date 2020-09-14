Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Her 62nd Birthday With Lovely Photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor is in a celebratory mood as she turned a year older on Monday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to upload a couple of lovely photos to mark her 62nd birthday.

Sharing the photos, the actress quoted a Bible scripture found in Psalms 92:12.

Her post reads;

“But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon. For they are transplanted to the LORD’s own house. They flourish in the courts of our God. Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green.

They will declare, “The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in him!” Psalm 92:12-14 #BirthdayThanksgiving#MamaGLovers#PatienceOzokwo.”

See the photos below: