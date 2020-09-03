Patience Ozokwo shares lovely photos with all her children and grandkids

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo took to her social media page to share lovely photos of all her kids and grandkids.

Counting down to her birthday on September 14, the veteran started sharing all the things that she is grateful for. According to her, her children and grandchildren are one of them.

According to her, in 2019, all of her children came to spend Christmas with her. She added that they came with their own children who are her grandkids.

The actress revealed that it was the first time in seven years that she would have her children and grandchildren together with her.

“Thank you God for making my kids to all come home last Christmas solely to spend time with me. The first time in 7 years we were all together. There was no ceremony planned, they came back just for us to be together. God knew we would not be free to travel this year. I am blessed indeed,” she wrote.