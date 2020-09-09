Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Leke Throws Shades As His Parents Celebrate 53rd Wedding Anniversary

Pastor Leke Adeboye has taken a swipe at critics in a post shared on his Instagram page to celebrate his parents on their 53rd wedding anniversary.

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye got married to his wife, Foluke on September 8, 1967.

Well wishers, friends and members of the RCCG have wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary and many more years in marriage.

While celebrating his parents, Leke dragged those with failed marriages.

The son of the clergyman wrote;

“53yrs o. And someone will now think they can talk. When they didn’t even make it past reception.”

See his post below: