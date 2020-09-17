Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke gifts corn seller money after watching her pray over her charcoal pot (Video)

G.O of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye‘s son, Leke Adeboye has gifted a corn seller money after watching her pray over her charcoal pot.

Pastor Leke who was impressed with the woman’s implementation of Christianity in her trade, decided to bless her business with N10,000.

Leke Adeboye shared the videos of the woman praying over her charcoal pot before roasting her corns on Instagram, and stated that we all need God in all we do.

The woman was excited to receive the cash gifts and showed appreciation upon receiving the money.

Leke said that Christians need God in all that they do and should always make Him part of all spheres of their lives.

He wrote… “In all we do we need God, when we are faithful in little when no one else is watching. No one will see how she was doing now but when she is now big. They will be looking for some story about how they used to know her or help her. Anyways stay true with God so He can see you through!”