Panel Submits Report On UNILAG Crisis

The inquiry panel set up to investigate the crisis that rocked the University of Lagos (UNILAG) some weeks ago has submitted its report.

The Special Presidential Visitation Panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look at the removal of suspended Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The Chairman of the panel, Prof Tukur Sa’ad submitted the report to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Recall that the panel was given two-week to complete its assignment upon inauguration on August 26, 2020.

Adamu, while receiving the report on behalf of Buhari, said: “The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole.”