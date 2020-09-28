Ozo receives a surprise pure gold Patek Philippe Nautilus wrist watch, courtesy of his fans

Former big brother Naija housemate, Ozo has received a surprise pure gold Patek Philippe Nautilus wrist watch, courtesy of his fans.

The luxury piece which cost approximately N8million, was presented t him by some fans who visited him in his hotel room in Lagos. This is coming after the show’s finale yesterday, September 27th, where singer Laycon emerged winner of the N85million prize win.

Ozo who showed off the watch, thanked his fans (Superions) and called them the best. He was also given other gifts like a cake and others.