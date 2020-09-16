Oyo Reopens Tertiary Institutions September 28

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has approved the resumption dates for public and private tertiary institutions in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Oyo state, on Tuesday.

In the statement, it was revealed that the Governor approved 28th of September as the re-opening date for state-owned tertiary institutions and private Institutions.

Academic Boards and Senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with the guidelines on re-opening.

The governor also approved September 21 2020 as the resumption date for 2020/2021 academic session for public and private primary and secondary schools.