‘Our Youths Complain Of Bad Governance But Vote For BBNaija Housemates’ – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has taken to Twitter to give his take on the attitude of Nigerian youths towards BBNaija, a reality TV show currently airing its fifth season.

The veteran broadcaster and pioneer of Free The Sheeple movement wrote that although he loves Laycon and hopes the reality TV star wins the show, he also hopes that the same level of enthusiasm and energy given to him can be extended to presidential and gubernatorial elections.

His tweet reads thus:

“Although I love Laycon and hope he wins, I only hope we can keep up this energy in the presidential and gubernatorial elections. Our youths complain of bad governance, but vote for big brother housemates how ironic.”

See Daddy Freeze’s Twitter post below: