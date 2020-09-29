Our issue is not beef, I don’t have regrets, I have lessons learnt – Vee speaks on rift with Tolanibaj, Erica

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee has blamed ‘miscommunication’ for her rift with Tolanibaj.

The 24-year-old, who is said to be blunt, stated that her disagreement with Tolanibaj was a misunderstanding on her part.

Recall that Erica had revealed that Tolanibaj was interested in Neo.

This caused tension in the house as Vee thought Tolanibaj and her were good friends and was disappointed that she would want to steal her man.

But after eviction, Tolanibaj clarified that she has no feelings for Neo but was misunderstood.

“I was misunderstood, I do not have feelings for Neo but I find him attractive. There is a difference between when you find someone attractive or want to have a relationship with the person,” she said.

Speaking to Ebuka on Monday, Vee said she was willing to apologize to Tolanbaj for all she said about the issue.

”I feel something has been misconstrued, there is a miscommunication but it is my fault and the miscommunication came from me. I will make the first move but I don’t know if she will be willing to listen to me but I know it is my fault and I was wrong.”

When asked about her rift with Erica, Vee said, ”My issue with Erica is because I took sides. I tried to put myself in her shoes but I did not get it. I know Laycon is her friend and when she did her romance in his face, he felt like he wanted to die because he was trying to figure it out and I had to deal with his feelings.

”Erica said everyone in the house was making her feel like a devil but I did not see her that way. Me and Erica’s issue is not beef, how she left was unfortunate but it was just a misunderstanding.”

She, however, maintained that she had no regrets, but has learnt to think before she talks.

”I don’t have regrets, I have lessons learnt. I feel like I need to think before I talk. I need to put myself in people’s shoes. In the house I sometimes forget that there are cameras and I just say my mind because they are my people.

”I forget that even if the person you spoke about forgives you, the people that support that person might not forgive you. The show was real for me and if you come to me and say you don’t like what I said about you, I will apologize but now I know there are millions of people to apologize to,” she added.