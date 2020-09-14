Osun State Police Confirms Tblakhoc’s Arrest; Says He Recorded Porn In Osun Shrine

Popular adult entertainer, Kingtblakhoc is currently under investigation for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove.

Information Nigeria recalls the popular porn star got apprehended in the penultimate week and he was reportedly detained at Ataoja police station in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun Command, Yemisi Opalola, Jolaosho confirmed the porn star was arrested based on a complaint filed by a member of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun State, Amoo Awosunwon.

Opalola said;

“Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the police that he sighted Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a completely naked young lady shared on the social media.”

The PPRO also stated that the scene of the crime had been visited by policemen and she said that the suspect will be charged to court if he is found wanting after investigation.