Osinbajo Declares Ministerial Retreat Open In Abuja

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has declared open the first year Ministerial review retreat.

The retreat, which is to carry out an assessment of Ministers since their assumption of office is being held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Read Also: Femi Kuti Reveals Why He Refused Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC

The Vice President is representing President Muhammadu Buhari who attended the ECOWAS summit in the Niger Republic

Attendees include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, all ministers, the head of the civil service, permanent secretaries and other top government functionaries.

Former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair is scheduled to speak at the event.