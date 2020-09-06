Osinbajo: COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Made Accessible To All Countries

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has advocated for the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to all nations when it is ready.

Osinbajo expressed that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines should not be on the basis of the highest bidder.

He made this appeal while speaking at the 2020 EURAFRICA forum which held virtually on Friday.

The forum themed ‘Towards a realistic Euro-African partnership during and beyond the COVID-19 era’, was organised to foster a stronger partnership between Europe and Africa to promote growth.

The vice president of Nigeria said the vaccine should be made accessible to all countries, especially the poor and developing countries.

“This is a matter that should not be taken for granted. We saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in richer parts of the world, that orders for test kits and reagents by African countries were deemed too small and tended to be ignored,” he said.

He emphasized that “although Nigeria does not have the resources or means to pre-pay for a COVID-19 vaccine, we are fortunate to be a GAVI supported country and we urge the EU to lend support to GAVI’s effort to ensure equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative”.

“This way, poorer countries and their citizens will get the vaccines that they need at the same time as the rest of the world,” he said.