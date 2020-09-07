Oshiomhole-Led NWC Sacked To End Party Crisis: APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and his committee was sacked to ensure an end to the party’s internal crises.

The party made this known in a counter-suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Also Read: Put Fear Of God In Management of Nigeria, Secondus Tells Buhari, APC

The suit was filed in response to a lawsuit challenging the NWC dissolution instituted by a chieftain, Kalu Agu.

The party noted that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was to put in place to put the party back on track.

But the APC, through its lawyer, S. E. Aruwa, asked the court to dismiss the suit which it argued “is designed to destabilise the affairs of the 2nd respondent (APC).