Ortom Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Zulum’s Convoy

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 15 persons were feared dead and others injured.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Terver Akase, sympathized with his Borno State counterpart.

He urged his colleague not to be deterred by the ambush on his convoy in ensuring peace is restored in the state.

Ortom further stated that the attack was unfortunate and shocking, pointing out that security agencies need to intensify efforts to restore peace in the area.