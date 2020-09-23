Ondo Students Lament Non-Payment Of Bursary Since 2016

Ahead of the forthcoming Ondo Governorship poll, the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) has expressed its dissatisfaction with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The association expressed that its dissatisfaction stemmed from the failure of the governor to pay their bursary and scholarship allowances since 2016.

NAOSS National President, Kikiowo Ayoade, made this known while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

The students said the stipend has now accumulated to N60 million despite meeting with the governor on the plight of indigent students.

The students expressed that the last time the money was paid to the student’s body student under former governor, Olusegun Mimiko.