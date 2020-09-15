Ondo South Agrees To Support Akeredolu, Says Oke

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has been endorsed by political leaders in Ondo South Senatorial district for the forthcoming October 10 Governorship election.

A former aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusola Oke, stated this at Ajagba in Irele Local Government Area of the state during a campaign tour of Akeredolu.

Oke stated that Ondo South would support Akeredolu to rule for another four years before “their turn to govern the state.”

At the event, Oke stated that the leaders in Ondo South Senatorial District have resolved to wait for the next four years, and therefore decided to support Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

Oke also took a swipe at the former Governor of the State, Olusegun Mimiko, who is supporting Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

“Mimiko spent eight years in office and abandoned us to suffer. And now, he has gone to pick his brother for us again. We don’t know Ajayi Agboola. We have resolved to support Akeredolu and wait for our turn after his eight years in office.

“Mimiko cannot sit in Ondo and choose a governor for us in the South. If an animal with a horn will kill a man, it is not like a snail. We don’t know Agboola here.”