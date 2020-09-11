Ondo INEC Fire Incident Is Plot To Rig – Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Ondo poll has expressed that the recent fire outbreak at the Akure office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a plot to rig the October 10 governorship election.

Jegede in a statement by the Director of Media of his campaign organization, Mr Samuel Fasua, said his fate was now in the hands of God.

Also Read: Ondo 2020: PDP Guber Aspirant Joins ZLP

He called on the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to order a thorough probe into the fire incident in order to punish the perpetrator.

The PDP candidate called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to rise up to the test of integrity thrown up by the INEC fire incident and conduct sweeping investigations.