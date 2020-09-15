‘Ondo INEC Fire Caused By Faulty Electrical Connection’ – Police Command

Ondo INEC office on fire

The Ondo State Police Command has revealed that the fire incident at the state’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office was caused by a faulty electrical connection.

Recall that last week Thursday, a fire outbreak was recorded at the commission’s IT office which left over 5,000 card readers to be used for the October 10 governorship election razed in the inferno.

Following the incident, there have been accusations and counter-accusations from political actors and parties in the state.

Speaking at a news briefing, the Commissioner of Police, Salami Bolaji citing the Ondo Fire Service report, deebunked rumours that the incident was set ablaze by saboteurs.

Salami said: “The result of investigation into the incident is out. The fire was caused by faulty electrical connection and the smart card readers were burnt. They were kept in two containers on the premises of INEC and the air conditioners were kept on for 24 hours.

“This will put to rest speculations that the fire was caused by saboteurs. If there are other findings, we will let you know. For now, the major cause is faulty electrical connection.

“This report is final from the fire service. They have the authority to investigate fire incidents in Akure.”