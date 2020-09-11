Ondo Election To Hold Oct 10, Despite Fire Outbreak – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo state will hold despite the fire outbreak that gutted the office of the commission in the state.

Recall that on Thursday, fire outbreak was recorded at the commission’s computer office in Ondo which left card readers destroyed.

The Residents Electoral Commissioner in the state, Ambassador Rufus Akeju made this known while speaking with journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, on Friday.

He said the schedule of the election remained unchanged despite the ugly development. He also revealed that investigating was underway to determine the cause of the fire outbreak.