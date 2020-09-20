Ondo Deputy Gov Promises Reduction In University Tuition Fees

Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the forthcoming Governorship election has promised a 200% reduction in the state universities.

He promised to reduce tuition fees for students in the university from N150, 000 to N50, 000, representing a proposed reduction of 200 percent.

The Deputy Governor also promised to bring back the government of the people with free maternal healthcare, affordable tuition fees at all levels and free shuttle buses for students, among others.

He made these promises at the inauguration of his governorship election campaign held at Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government, Ondo State, on Saturday.

Agboola is set to lock horns with Rotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede come October 10.