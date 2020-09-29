Ondo 2020: We Will Replicate Our Success In Ondo, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has assured of the commitment of the Force to replicate the gains recorded by security agencies during the Edo Gubernatorial in Ondo come October 10, 2020.

This was made known by the IGP according to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, during a courtesy call by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, and other representatives of Civil Society Organizations call on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

”The IGP, while appreciating the CSOs for their commendable roles in the electioneering processes and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, reassured that the Force will continue to partner the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo election, but also in subsequent elections,” part of the statement read.