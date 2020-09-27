Ondo 2020: Rigging Not Part Of Our Plans, APC Tells Wike

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has denied allegations of plotting to rig the forthcoming governorship election by Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor.

The party expressed that it will continue to appeal to the people to renew the mandate given its candidate four years ago, considering the efforts of the APC-led government to reposition the state.

This coming following a statement credited to the Rivers Governor alleging that APC has perfected plans to rig election in the October 10 Governorship poll.

The Ondo APC Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, made this known to newsmen on Sunday.

He said such a statement could only emanate from a man who never believed that elections could be won without crude intimidation, violence, and rigging.

The spokesperson of APC in the state stated that decency in politics and thoughts of a transparent election is alien to the likes of Wike.