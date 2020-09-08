Ondo 2020: PDP Guber Aspirant Joins ZLP

Mr. Banji Okunomo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State, has resigned his membership from the party.

Okunomo came fifth during the just concluded primary for the PDP governorship ticket for the upcoming election.

Announcing his defection from the party, he said he was ready to team up with the former Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko , and the state deputy governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi to deliver the state for ZLP.

He said over 10, 000 members of the PDP left the party with him across the 18 local government areas of the state.