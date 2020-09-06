Ondo 2020: No Rift Between Akeredolu And Me – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed that he has no rift with Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State.

He made this remark at the flag-off Akeredolu’s re-election campaign in Akure on Saturday.

There have been reports of bad blood between the former Govermor of Lagos and Akeredolu.

However, on Saturday, Tinubu dismissed such insinuations.

Tinubu said the state needs the governor to continue his good job so that the people could enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“Don’t listen to them. Some people can go to any length to lie against other people. We are not fighting, Odua people need to be united,” Tinubu remarked.