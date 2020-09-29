Ondo 2020: Mimiko Seeking Third Term, Says APC

As the Ondo State Governorship election draws nearer tension is becoming in the state and accusations are flying around.

The All Progressive Congress has accused the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko of plotting a third-term bid through the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

This allegation was contained in a statement by APC Deputy Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

The APC said the entire governorship campaign of the ZLP has centred on Mimiko rather than the party’s governorship candidate and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

APC accused him of factionalizing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he was a member.

The ruling platform claimed that under the Mimiko administration, projects were disproportionately distributed only based on political servitude, not priority needs of the state.