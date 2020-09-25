Ondo 2020: INEC To Ensure Early Opening Of Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that its committed to early opening of polls and declaration of results, in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made this known on Thursday in Akure when he met with the traditional rulers in the state in preparation for the election.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the commission would pay keen focus on areas with terrains that are difficult to navigate so that the commission could deploy materials early and get the results out of these places in a good time.

He stated this would be done to ensure that results are promptly deployed and declared to restore people’s confidence in the electoral system.

He also restated the commission’s commitment to curbing vote-buying, saying through the reorganisation of its voting points and the ban on the use of the mobile phones at the voting points, the menace would reduce.