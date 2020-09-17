Ondo 2020: Deputy Governor, ZLP Deny Alliance Talks With Jegede

Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has denied rumours of working with Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Jegede and Ajayi are set to contest against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Agboola made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo.

He expressed that the report was not only fake but planted by the information machinery of Akeredolu to discourage his supporters.

Also Read: Ondo South Agrees To Support Akeredolu, Says Oke

Reacting to the report of an alliance between the two parties, ZLP spokesperson, Mr. Felix Olatunde, said the party was not contemplating any alliance with the PDP and Jegede ahead of the October 10.

Olatunde went further to express that it only has an alliance with the people of Ondo State to oust Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the APC from the Government House, Alagbaka.